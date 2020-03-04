MOUNT VERNON — Young, quick and ready to learn.
That’s how Skagit Valley College softball coach Lisa Bennett described her Cardinals squad.
“They are a good group,” she said. “They are a fun group and are really coming together.”
Skagit Valley went 13-25 last season and made the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.
This year’s team is comprised of three sophomores and 10 freshmen.
The sophomores are Kaeli Andersen (Squalicum High School), Prestyn Lalone (Lakewood) and Kaylee Roberts (Admiral Arthur W. Radford, Honolulu).
Andersen will play third base, while Lalone will be at first and Roberts at second.
“Andersen brings a big bat, and so does Lalone,” Bennett said. “It’s actually her (Lalone’s) third year. She tore her ACL her first year, so this is her final year here and she’s looking to make the most of it.
“Roberts is our only slapper at the plate. But she can do a lot in the field. She will mainly be at second, but can also play in the outfield. They are a solid group and are good leaders.”
Freshmen make up the bulk of the roster and Bennett is fine with that, seeing as how they are plenty talented.
And one of those freshmen — Savannah Smith — will be pitching.
“She (Smith) threw every pitch in high school,” Bennett said. “She’s go, go, go. She wants the ball and she wants to pitch. She is tremendous.”
Mount Vernon’s Rachel Rocero along with Lynden’s Blakely Doerge have also made their presence felt.
“Those two are little firecrackers in the outfield,” Bennett said. “And they are both great contact hitters.”
Delaney Kaynser (Snohomish) will play shortstop.
Bennett has also been impressed by Shelbi Schultz from Churchill County High School in Fallon, Nevada.
“She can really do it all,” Bennett said. “She can not only hit well, she can play the infield or the outfield.”
Bennett said this year’s squad is solid defensively, and while the Cardinals don’t necessarily have the power of last year’s team at the plate, she believes their speed will make up for it.
“Last year, we hit a ton of home runs and didn’t have much speed. This year, we have a ridiculous amount of speed. It’s a very different team. We are going to put the ball in play a lot. This team is going to be fun to watch on the bases.”
As far as the North Region of the conference is concerned, Bennett believes it’s wide open.
“I really don’t know who the favorite is and I haven’t said that before,” she said. “There has been some coaching turnover. It’s going to be a fun time in the North Division, I do know that.”
