MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College baseball team bounced back Sunday from an extra-inning loss for a victory in the second game of a doubleheader against Olympic.
The split meant the Cardinals won three of four weekend games against the Rangers.
Olympic won the first game Sunday 4-3 in 10 innings.
Grant Stading was the most successful batter for the Cardinals with two hits.
In the second game — a 6-4 Skagit Valley win — the Cardinals got two-hit performances from Hayden Iacolucci, Cody Hamilton and Reid Mazzacano.
Tate Brust pitched two innings of hitless relief to pick up the win, and Skagit Valley's record went to 7-17 heading into a doubleheader on the road Friday against Bellevue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.