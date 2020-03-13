The Northwest Athletic Conference has suspended spring sports until April 13 because of COVID-19.
Skagit Valley College baseball coach Shane Servoss said it's disappointing for an interruption to the Cardinals' promising season, but he understands why the step was necessary.
"It comes down to keeping everyone safe and taking precautions," he said. "I'm thankful they suspended rather than canceled it altogether. I don't have any expectations because you take it a day at a time. I feel for the guys; everyone has to get through it, not just us."
The Cardinals' baseball team was off to an 8-4 start.
"I'm excited about the step we've taken forward," Servoss said.
He said details are being worked out regarding whether the teams will continue to practice.
The Cardinals' softball team was 1-1 to start its season. The men's and women's golf teams are also slated to compete this spring.
