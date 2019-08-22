MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley College has suspended its men’s and women’s tennis programs.
The teams won’t compete in 2020 but may return, said Arden Ainley, the college’s chief public information officer.
She said several factors went into the decision to suspend the programs, including reduced funding, the number of students served and the viability of tennis in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
The suspension of the programs leaves the conference with three men’s teams and four women’s teams slated to play in spring 2020.
Ainley said the suspension of the programs was recommended by the college’s athletic department and reviewed by the vice president of Student Services and the college president.
Discussions regarding the long-term fate of the programs will include representatives from the student body, the local tennis community and staff from the athletic department.
Skagit Valley College’s women’s program has won four NWAC titles, most recently in 2013 under then-coach Kim Somerville — the only title in the past 15 years not won by Bellevue.
Skagit Valley women’s players have won six singles titles (two each by Marjean Rogers, Ali Jensen and Lindsey Newman) and five doubles titles.
The Skagit Valley men’s program has won two titles, most recently in 2016, also under Somerville. It has produced 11 NWAC singles winners, including back-to-back champions Shane Stiner and Riley Newman, and had four doubles titles.
