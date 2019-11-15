MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College women’s basketball team expects to be among the better conditioned teams in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
Whether that lung capacity equates to wins, only time will tell. But with seven players on the roster and an eighth arriving after Christmas, the Cardinals depth will most certainly be tested.
The season will also be a test for longtime assistant coach and new head coach Deb Castle.
Castle, who worked beside coach Steve Epperson for the past 25 years, now takes the helm while Epperson becomes the assistant coach.
“There is a learning curve,” Castle said of her new coaching role. “There are a lot of little things that go with it. There’s paperwork and scheduling.
“Having Steve as my assistant certainly helps. It’s good.”
The Cardinals’ first test comes tonight on the road against Green River.
“Time management is going to be the key this season,” Castle said. “Teams are going to be wanting to run-and-gun us. We are going to have to basically go to a stall. A 30-second stall is exactly what we are working on.”
Castle believes she has a team that can — and will — compete.
“They are such hard workers,” she said. “They are great on the court and in the classroom. They are great students and that’s huge.
“It’s a solid group. And they all kind of know each other from playing against each other in high school and from AAU.”
The Cardinals return three, including Sedro-Woolley’s Samantha Cox (5-foot-9, guard), Monroe’s Emily Toycen (5-10, forward) and McKenzie Yost (5-10, forward) from Mount Baker.
“Cox has learned a lot on the fly,” Castle said. “She’s a mature player. The team leader is Yost. We will look to lean on her this season. Toycen, she’s a good all-around player.”
La Conner’s Nakiya Edwards (5-5, guard) transfers to Skagit Valley College from Everett Community College this season. Edwards’ range from beyond the 3-point arc will be a welcome addition to the Cardinals’ offense.
Burlington-Edison’s Annaleise Reyes is the player who will be eligible after the holidays.
Melissa Frein (6-2, forward) hails from Anacortes and has made her presence felt already, impressing Castle with her inside play.
“She (Frein) gives us a post presence that we haven’t had in a while,” Castle said. “She isn’t afraid to back people down inside. And she’s like a sponge when it comes to learning. We are really looking forward to seeing what she does this season.”
Freshman Josie Bocci (5-6, guard) arrives from Lynden Christian along with Marysville-Pilchuck’s Miriah Summers (5-9, guard).
“We’ve got some decent scorers,” Castle said. “We are just going to have to work the ball around until they get their shot. They are a competitive group and it’s been a lot of fun watching them develop.”
As far as the conference is concerned, it’s the usual teams Castle expects to see at the top. That would be Peninsula and Bellevue.
“The bar has been set pretty high,” Castle said of the Cardinals’ past success. “That will continue. This team has a lot of drive. They work hard. They are going to be fine.”
