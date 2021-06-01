MOUNT VERNON — A double-double by an Anacortes High School graduate helped point the way to a win Monday for a Skagit Valley College women's basketball team playing its third game in four days.
Former Seahawks standout Melissa Frein had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Cardinals beat Whatcom 68-57 to improve to 5-10.
Frein also blocked three shots. Grace Shaddle came off the bench to score 15 points, and Kailyn Allison added 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Skagit Valley's Isabel Buchert added eight rebounds.
Skagit Valley is slated to play its last game of the season at Everett on Wednesday.
