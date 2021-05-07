EDMONDS — The Skagit Valley College women's soccer team battled to a tie Thursday against Edmonds.
The Cardinals trailed 3-0 at halftime before rallying to score three goals of their own.
All three of Skagit Valley College's goals came off the foot of Amber Elliano. Her first strike came in the 54th minute, followed by the second in the 59th and the third in the 68th.
Cassie Mullin assisted on Elliano's first two scores and Megan Mobley on the third.
The Cardinals are 2-2-2.
