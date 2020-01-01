1. La Conner is perfect (again)
The La Conner volleyball team followed a perfect 2018 season with a pristine 2019.
Despite the graduation of Skagit Valley Herald Volleyball Player of the Year Matty Lagerwey, the 2019 squad equaled the feat of the 2018 team with an undefeated record and state title.
With a roster that included a seasoned setter in Justine Benson and well-regarded newcomer in freshman Ellie Marble, the Braves prevailed in the Class 2B state title match to cap a 20-0 season.
They beat Northwest Christian of Colbert in the title match 25-19, 25-15, 25-22.
“What an amazing journey with an incredible group of girls,” La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said after the Braves won the program’s fifth state title. “When that final ball goes down, you know you won’t ever have that team back again. ... That was a pretty cool moment, just the realization that these girls pushed through everything.”
2. Jay Breckenridge retires
One era ended and another began when longtime Sedro-Woolley boys’ wrestling coach Jay Breckenridge retired.
Breckenridge was at the helm when the Cubs became one of the state’s highest-profile teams in any sport.
Just some of the mind-boggling numbers: six consecutive team state titles, a national ranking as high as 17th and 21 individual state champions.
Breckenridge gives much of the credit to the hard work put in by assistants such as Jaret Garcia and Jack Hurd. Hurd retired at the same time as Breckenridge.
“We took Sedro-Woolley wrestling to the top and we accomplished the unbelievable,” Breckenridge said of the title run. “In an era when it meant a lot to the wrestlers, the administration, the high school and the community. ... It was the most exciting time to be involved with this wrestling program and we were a part of it. The sport itself was at its peak. I was fortunate.”
Breckenridge’s successor is a familiar face to Sedro-Woolley wrestling fans: former state champion Brady Mast, who won an individual title during his time as a wrestler in the program.
3. After hundreds of wins, Epperson steps down
Steve Epperson’s 42-year career as a head coach at Skagit Valley College came to an end.
The school’s athletic director and longtime women’s basketball coach announced his retirement in August after more than 900 wins and four conference titles.
“Steve has had a profound impact on the lives of thousands of students throughout his exceptional career,” said Skagit Valley College President Dr. Tom Keegan. “With his leadership and passion, the Cardinals will be proud to build upon the tradition of excellence that he helped shape.”
Epperson was a four-time Northwest Athletic Conference coach of the year and was North Region Coach of the Year 15 times.
He was inducted into the NWAC Hall of Fame in 2005, as was his 1998 undefeated team.
He currently serves as an assistant to head coach Deb Castle, who was his longtime assistant.
4. Huge mark propels Ferdinand to title
Coming into his senior season after an injury-hampered junior year, Burlington-Edison track and field athlete Taino Ferdinand said he was “hunting for a school record.”
When it came to the high jump, he got the Tigers’ record and much, much more.
Ferdinand notched a startling jump of 6 feet, 10 inches — a mark that placed him among the top 20 in the country — at the Class 2A state meet in Tacoma to win the title.
The jump was definitely the highlight, but not the only memorable moment for Ferdinand, who placed second in the long jump and third in the triple jump at the state meet.
“He’s been a competitive jumper, a hard worker, a super-nice kid, a good teammate ... you always root for a kid like that,” Burlington-Edison track and field coach Kevin Gudgel said of Ferdinand, who is now on the track and field roster at Washington State University.
5. Anacortes drops varsity football
Dwindling participation prompted a Skagit County high school to drop varsity football in 2019.
With only 10 juniors and seniors in the program during the spring, the Anacortes Seahawks opted not to play a varsity schedule.
“We have 10 total and some of those are maybes,” Anacortes Athletic Director Erik Titus said. “You simply can’t throw sophomores into that fire, into that situation. It’s a safety risk at this level. You have to have the numbers. You have to have the kids who want to play.”
Anacortes fielded junior varsity and C teams, and hopes to be able to bring back the varsity team.
Two of the former Anacortes varsity players — Trevor Beaner and Oscar Acosta — played this season for Mount Vernon.
6. Lopez wins second championship
For Burlington-Edison wrestler Isaac Lopez, it was a happy case of dèjá vu.
In his 2019 Mat Classic championship match, Lopez wrestled the same opponent he had faced the previous year, with the same result: a win and a state title.
Lopez beat Connor Goucher of Orting 7-2 to win his second Class 2A Mat Classic title. He won at 120 pounds after taking the 113-pound crown against Goucher the year before.
“This is the biggest tournament of the year,” Lopez said. “It made the year of training worth it.”
7. Taylor’s huge day helps MVC to third straight crown
Mount Vernon Christian track and field athlete Gabe Taylor helped boost the Hurricanes’ to its third consecutive Class 1B boys’ state title.
Taylor won the 100 (11.59 seconds), 200 (22.68), 400 (50.27) and triple jump (43 feet, 10 1/2 inches) as the Hurricanes won their third title in a row and fifth championship overall.
The Hurricanes scored 82 team points to hold off Pope John Paul II for the title.
8. Daniel Carrillo wins shot put crown
Mount Vernon track and field athlete Daniel Carrillo had a goal this season.
He reached it ... and it helped him win a state title.
Carrillo reached his personal goal of a 60-foot throw in the shot put at the Class 4A state track and field meet with a throw of 60 feet, 1 3/4 inches. The throw earned him the state crown and was a school record to boot.
“He finished second a year ago,” said Mount Vernon assistant coach Forrest Willoughby. “He didn’t want that to happen again. Almost every throw today was a new PR. He wanted that 60 feet. It was a great day.”
9. B-E’s Kirk Hamilton retires
Twenty seasons at the helm of the Burlington-Edison boys’ wrestling program was enough for Kirk Hamilton, who stepped down along with assistant coach Ryan Tesarik.
“It’s just time for a change,” Hamilton said. “Time for some new blood and maybe a more youthful approach. I’ve been at this for quite a while. It’s time to let someone else get their chance. We accomplished a lot here and I have so many great memories and have worked with so many great people. We’ve always had big numbers and that’s a big thing when it comes to being successful.”
10. Winter weather upends wrestling playoffs
The wrestling playoffs included a surprising wrinkle. With snowy weather conditions the weekend of the regional tournaments, those tournaments — used to determine participants for Mat Classic — were canceled.
In a statement, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association said it was “in the best interest of safety and opportunity for all participants.”
As a result, the WIAA expanded the brackets for Mat Classic from 16 to 32 wrestlers.
Concrete wrestling coach Jesse Dellinger said, “In the world of wrestling you should have to earn your spot, earn your way through districts and regionals. But it’s good for younger guys. They get to experience (Mat Classic).”
