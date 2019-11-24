MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team had another big offensive night Sunday in beating the Pacific University junior varsity 124-68.
In a battle of two high-scoring teams, it was the Cardinals' defense that was the difference.
"The key to this game was that we held them to 22 percent shooting in the second half," said Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell.
Going into the game, the Cardinals (2-0) had scored 122 points in their season opener, while Pacific had scored 156 and 142 in its past two games.
Daniel Santana had 20 points for Skagit Valley, while Marquan Williams had 20 points, six assists and four steals, and DeMarcus Hall-Scriven 11 points and nine rebounds.
In all, seven Skagit Valley players scored in double figures.
Howell likes where his team is as it prepares for next weekend's Turkey Tournament.
"Early in the season, there are three questions I ask: Are we playing hard? Are we playing good defense? Are we sharing the ball? We're doing those three things very well," he said.
