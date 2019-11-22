DES MOINES — The Skagit Valley College women’s basketball team isn’t letting a short-handed roster slow it down so far this season.
The Cardinals, playing with just six players, took control of the game in the second half and defeated Highline 48-35 on Friday to raise their record to 3-0.
Down 23-22 at halftime, Skagit Valley outscored Highline 26-12 over the final two quarters.
“We had better ball patience offensively and played smarter defense,” said Cardinals coach Deb Castle, whose team held Highline to 23 percent shooting (13-of-56) for the game.
“Once we figured out their personnel, we were fine.”
Skagit Valley’s Nakiya Edwards scored a game-high 18 points, including a 5-of-8 effort from 3-point range.
“She was doing a great job relocating inside and out and the ball reversal came to her and she was just money,” Castle said.
McKenzie Yost scored nine points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds. Melissa Frein had nine rebounds and Samantha Cox grabbed eight more as the Cardinals outboarded Highline 43-32.
Highland is 0-3.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.