DES MOINES — The Skagit Valley College women’s basketball team isn’t letting a short-handed roster slow it down so far this season.

The Cardinals, playing with just six players, took control of the game in the second half and defeated Highline 48-35 on Friday to raise their record to 3-0.

Down 23-22 at halftime, Skagit Valley outscored Highline 26-12 over the final two quarters.

“We had better ball patience offensively and played smarter defense,” said Cardinals coach Deb Castle, whose team held Highline to 23 percent shooting (13-of-56) for the game.

“Once we figured out their personnel, we were fine.”

Skagit Valley’s Nakiya Edwards scored a game-high 18 points, including a 5-of-8 effort from 3-point range.

“She was doing a great job relocating inside and out and the ball reversal came to her and she was just money,” Castle said.

McKenzie Yost scored nine points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds. Melissa Frein had nine rebounds and Samantha Cox grabbed eight more as the Cardinals outboarded Highline 43-32.

Highland is 0-3.

More from this section

Load comments