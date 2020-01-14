Snow led to the postponement of all Skagit County prep sports on Tuesday.
Girls’ Basketball
Orcas Island at La Conner
This game was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 29.
Mount Vernon Christian at Concrete
This game was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Mount Vernon at Jackson
This game was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 22.
Burlington-Edison at Mount Baker
This game was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 22.
Boys’ Basketball
Orcas Island at La Conner
This game was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 29.
Mount Baker at Burlington-Edison
This game was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 21.
Mount Vernon Christian at Concrete
This game was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Boys’ Swimming
Oak Harbor at Mount Vernon
This meet was postponed. No reschedule date has been announced.
Burlington-Edison at Archbishop Murphy
This meet was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 21.
Sedro-Woolley at Lynden
This meet was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 23.
Boys’ Wrestling
Concrete at Sedro-Woolley
This matchup was postponed. No reschedule date has been announced.
Girls’ Wrestling
Sedro-Woolley, Lakewood at Stanwood
This matchup was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
