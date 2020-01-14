Snow led to the postponement of all Skagit County prep sports on Tuesday.

Girls’ Basketball

Orcas Island at La Conner

This game was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 29.

Mount Vernon Christian at Concrete

This game was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

Mount Vernon at Jackson

This game was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 22.

Burlington-Edison at Mount Baker

This game was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 22.

Boys’ Basketball

Orcas Island at La Conner

This game was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 29.

Mount Baker at Burlington-Edison

This game was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 21.

Mount Vernon Christian at Concrete

This game was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

Boys’ Swimming

Oak Harbor at Mount Vernon

This meet was postponed. No reschedule date has been announced.

Burlington-Edison at Archbishop Murphy

This meet was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 21.

Sedro-Woolley at Lynden

This meet was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 23.

Boys’ Wrestling

Concrete at Sedro-Woolley

This matchup was postponed. No reschedule date has been announced.

Girls’ Wrestling

Sedro-Woolley, Lakewood at Stanwood

This matchup was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

