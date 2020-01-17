Goskagit

Wintry weather postponed all prep sports events scheduled for Thursday.

Those events included:

Girls’ Basketball

Mount Vernon at Glacier Peak

This Western 4A Conference matchup was postponed to Monday.

Meridian at Sedro-Woolley

This Northwest Conference matchup will be made up at 5:30 p.m. today.

Ferndale at Anacortes

This Northwest Conference matchup will be made up Jan. 25.

Boys’ Basketball

Lynden at Burlington-Edison

This Northwest Conference matchup will be played Feb. 8.

Boys’ Wrestling

Granite Falls at Concrete

This dual meet will be made up Jan. 28.

Girls’ Wrestling

Ferndale, Oak Harbor at Mount Vernon

This meet was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

Sedro-Woolley, Mount Baker at Lynden

This meet will be made up Monday.

Burlington-Edison, Squalicum at Meridian

This meet will be made up Tuesday.

Boys’ Swimming

Monroe at Mount Vernon

This meet was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

Anacortes at Burlington-Edison

This matchup of Skagit County teams was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

