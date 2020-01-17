Wintry weather postponed all prep sports events scheduled for Thursday.
Those events included:
Girls’ Basketball
Mount Vernon at Glacier Peak
This Western 4A Conference matchup was postponed to Monday.
Meridian at Sedro-Woolley
This Northwest Conference matchup will be made up at 5:30 p.m. today.
Ferndale at Anacortes
This Northwest Conference matchup will be made up Jan. 25.
Boys’ Basketball
Lynden at Burlington-Edison
This Northwest Conference matchup will be played Feb. 8.
Boys’ Wrestling
Granite Falls at Concrete
This dual meet will be made up Jan. 28.
Girls’ Wrestling
Ferndale, Oak Harbor at Mount Vernon
This meet was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Sedro-Woolley, Mount Baker at Lynden
This meet will be made up Monday.
Burlington-Edison, Squalicum at Meridian
This meet will be made up Tuesday.
Boys’ Swimming
Monroe at Mount Vernon
This meet was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Anacortes at Burlington-Edison
This matchup of Skagit County teams was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
