MOUNT VERNON — The Sokols pulled off Super Bowl victories Saturday.
Brad Sr.’s team claimed the Midget Division title and Brad Jr.’s won the Pee Wee Division championship for the Mount Vernon Youth Football Association.
The Midget Green team defeated fellow Mount Vernon Youth Football Association team Midget Black 14-6 at Mount Vernon High School.
The Pee Wee squad dominated Lakewood, winning 36-12.
“We played as well as we could,” Sokol Sr. said of his squad’s efforts. “Our defense came through at the end of the game. They were driving and we got a stop.”
It was a dominating effort by the younger Sokol’s squad as it exacted some revenge from an earlier 20-12 loss against what had been undefeated Lakewood team.
“They (Lakewood) have been a powerhouse for a while,” Sokol Jr. said. “It was great to get the win. This team just kept on progressing and improving. Like I said before, they are just sponges.”
Kai Sokol finished the Pee Wee game with three rushing touchdowns, while teammate Sebastian Lucatero had two. Sokol also caught a two-point conversion pass from Mason Anderson.
“The object has been that once they are done with me and they go on to another coach they have learned all they can and the next coach has it easy,” Sokol Jr. said.
Defensively, the Pee Wee squad was led by Emanuel Ochoa, who played what Sokol Jr. referred to as “lights out.”
“We had a game plan going in,” Sokol Jr. added. “I couldn’t have done it without my assistant coach Wes Fleury. He put the game plan together. He even had the team over for a film session.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.