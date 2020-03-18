Yet another athletic conference has fallen to COVID-19 concerns.
Skagit Valley College and the rest of the Northwest Athletic Conference have canceled the seasons for all spring sports.
"It is our desire to do our part to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the interest of the health and well-being of our student-athletes, school personnel, and our fans," the NWAC said in a news release. "We have student-athletes who are having to make significant decisions in a short and crowded time space and we believe at this time (this) is the best way to proceed."
The decision wipes out the baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field seasons.
In regards to eligibility, the NWAC said the following: "Spring sport student-athletes who were enrolled full time in 2020 (regardless of the number of games played in by the student-athlete) will not be charged a season of competition in the NWAC. Additionally, NWAC is considering 20-21 waiver limits and roster sizes to support returning athletes."
Skagit Valley baseball coach Shane Servoss said he understands the measure was needed to protect safety. He said it's a tough ending for the players, though.
"You feel for them because they put in the work and got a taste of what we could have been this year, and it gets taken away," he said.
