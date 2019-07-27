YAKIMA — Pitcher Zach Klinger turned in a solid effort and got plenty of offensive help as the Mount Vernon Riverdogs downed the Pullman Posse 9-6 in a first-round game of the American Legion AA State Tournament on Saturday.
Klinger went 5 1/3 innings before Mount Vernon coach Tony Wolden pulled him after 80 pitches and with a 9-2 lead “so we can pitch him” in three days.
“He was outstanding,” Wolden said. “That’s a real good Pullman team. They can swing the bats. He did a great job.”
Mount Vernon trailed 2-1 before taking control of the game with four runs in the fourth inning for a 5-2 lead.
“We held on after that,” Wolden said. “We made a couple errors in the seventh and things got a little right.”
Skyler Jensen went 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Riverdogs offensively. Vynce Rodriguez was 3-for-4 and Klinger went 2-for-4.
Mount Vernon plays the Yakima Peppers at 4 p.m. Sunday at Davis High School.
In other games involving local teams:
Hanford 16, Burlington 8
Hanford pounded out 21 hits in the game and scored nine runs in the fourth inning en route to the opening-round victory.
Burlington faces the Yakima Beetles at 1 p.m. Sunday in a loser-out contest at Parker Faller Field.
Gonzaga Prep 1, Sedro-Woolley 0
Gonzaga Prep scored the game’s lone run in the first inning and no-hit Sedro-Woolley in the first-round contest.
Sedro-Woolley pitching limited Gonzaga Prep to two hits.
Sedro-Woolley plays Lynden in a loser-out contest at 10 a.m. Sunday at Parker Faller Field.
