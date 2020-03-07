The Burlington-Edison Tigers are headed back from Yakima with a fifth-place trophy.
Aubrey Amendala scored a game-high 19 points, Natalie Sumrock scored 18 and Tumwater defeated the Burlington-Edison girls' basketball team 62-48 Saturday in the Yakima SunDome in the third/fifth-place game of the Class 2A state tournament.
"This year there was a lot of cool stories. It was a journey together, and to be able to place at state was a really good experience," Tigers coach Brett McLeod said.
Tumwater (25-3) was more efficient from the field, shooting 44 percent and hitting 75 percent (12-of-16) from the free-throw line. The Tigers, who lost to No. 1-ranked Lynden in the previous night's semifinal, were just under 27 percent from the field and 64 percent from the line.
Miranda Maskell hit a pair of 3-pointers on her way to 10 points for the Tigers (21-6). Amey Rainaud was 4-of-5 from the free-throw line on her way to 10 points, and added five rebounds. Gabrielle McKenzie had six points and 10 rebounds, and Katie King had four points and eight rebounds.
McLeod said he was proud of the way the Tigers were able to close the gap late in the game against a tough Tumwater team.
"We just kept fighting," he said. "Tumwater's a solid team, they've got players who can score, go-to players. But the fight and determination were there. We didn't give up, we kept after it. It didn't surprise me. These girls do this every game."
The state trophy was the first for the Tigers since the team's second-place finish, behind only Lynden, in 2017.
Pomeroy Pirates 48,
MV Christian Hurricanes 26
SPOKANE — Pomeroy's Maddy Dixon scored 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as the top-ranked team downed the Hurricanes (22-8). Pomeroy topped the Hurricanes in rebounds 42-26 and took 26 more shots from the field.
Josie Droog scored a team-high 11 points and pulled down five rebounds as Mount Vernon Christian finished fifth overall at the Class 1B state tournament in the Spokane Arena. Droog broke the tournament record for 3-pointers with 17.
"I'm proud of the progress the team made. The seniors did a great job of leading a pretty young group. Josie and Sophia (Wood) both had great postseason tournaments, which is hard to do when everyone's scouting everyone and trying to take away what you want to do," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said.
