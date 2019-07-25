ALGER — One of Skagit Speedway’s biggest events is right around the corner.
The Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals are set to begin Friday. The two-day event, which is in its 19th year, is expected to draw drivers from many Western states as well as from Canada and New Zealand.
While several of the speedway’s multiple-day races are affiliated with touring circuits such as the World of Outlaws and the American Sprint Car Series, the Summer Nationals are more of a free-for-all.
“That’s what’s unique about it ... it’s not associated with a traveling circuit. The guys who are hunting for high-paying races ... that’s who shows up,” Skagit Speedway owner Steve Beitler said.
The history of the event includes a wide range of former champs, from local luminaries such as Jason Solwold to out-of-state winners such as Buddy Kofoid, a California driver who claimed last year’s crown as a 16-year-old.
When it comes to the $10,000 for the driver who takes the checkered flag, it should be an equally varied cast of characters.
“We’ll have drivers from several states: Idaho, California, Oregon, Oklahoma, Montana, British Columbia. I believe a New Zealander will be here. It’s got a lot of flair to it,” Beitler said.
He said among the expected drivers are this year’s Dirt Cup champion, Robbie Price; two-time Summer Nationals champ Seth Bergman; local standout Colton Heath; and four-time event winner Jason Solwold.
The supporting classes are slated to be the focus midgets and the outlaw tuners. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. each day, with on-track action starting at 7.
A Fan Party will be held at the Burlington Bob’s Burgers & Brew from 4 to 6 p.m. today.
