MOUNT VERNON — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team got the opportunity to play a few games this season as it took part in Summer State, a tournament for some of the top small-school programs in the state.
On the tournament's last Friday, the Braves gave themselves a few extra minutes, sending itself and Warden into overtime.
Warden's Kiana Rios scored 36 points and the Cougars beat La Conner 72-66 in overtime in the tournament title game at Mount Vernon Christian School.
Jaryn Madsen added 23 points for Warden, which placed sixth in the Class 1A State Tournament last year before moving to the 2B classification.
Josie Harper scored a team-high 16 points for La Conner, Sarah Cook added 15 and Juna Swanson scored 13.
"We fell behind early and battled back. We took an incredible team into overtime and just fell short at the end," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "I’m proud of our girls. They gave it all they had. They had an outstanding season."
Cook was named to the all-tournament first team; Swanson made the all-tournament second team.
Toledo 34
Mount Vernon Christian 31
MOUNT VERNON — Kailey Faber scored more than half of the Hurricanes' points in her final game at Mount Vernon Christian, but Toledo managed to come out on top.
"We could not find a rhythm offensively throughout the game and Kailey Faber carried the offense with timely shooting," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. "We just didn't find her enough when she was open. We had a nice defensive burst to pull ahead 31-26 ... unfortunately we did not score from that point on."
Droog helped organize the eight-team tournament, intended to bring together top teams and offer additional games in a season shortened by COVID restrictions. While the games weren't WIAA-sanctioned, the state governing body did allow teams to wear their school uniforms.
Mount Vernon Christian was the only Class 1B team in the tournament, with the other schools from the larger 1B classification. The Hurricanes placed sixth.
Marina Smith led Toledo with 14 points. Mount Vernon Christian's Emma Droog was named to the all-tournament second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.