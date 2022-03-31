SVC Cardinals

AUBURN — The Skagit Valley College baseball team traveled to face the Green River Gators on Wednesday afternoon and returned home with a split.

The Cardinals won the first game 14-9, then lost the nightcap 7-3.

Skagit Valley is 9-12 on the season.

In the opener, the Cardinals’ bats were lively as they finished the game with 14 hits.

Kyle Henington was 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI.

Kobe Sandstrom homered in the first inning with two Cardinals on base to stake the visitors to an early 3-0 lead.

In the loss, the Cardinals allowed three Gators to score in the first inning and four more in the fifth.

Nic Goodwin and Kaden Kirshenbaum each doubled in the game for Skagit Valley. Goodwin had an RBI.

Green River is 6-14.

