The Skagit Valley College baseball team lost on Saturday afternoon to Spokane, then took it out on Clackamas.

The Cardinals were up 8-1 in the first game before Spokane stormed back to win 12-8 at home; afterward, the Cardinals (7-4) beat Clackamas 11-3 behind a gem of a pitching performance from Jakob Fleury.

Center fielder Ian FitzGerald went 3-for-5 against Spokane; James Anderson and Hibiki Ouchi both had two RBI. Spokane right fielder Thomas Edwards had three hits and four RBI.

Fleury gave up one run and two hits in six innings of work in the second game. Payton Robertson preserved the win in relief. 

— Reporter Trevor Pyle: 360-416-2156, tpyle@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Sports_SVH, Facebook.com/bytrevorpyle

