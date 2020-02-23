BELLINGHAM — The Skagit Valley College baseball team got its season underway Saturday with a pair of games against Tacoma Community College.
The Cardinals, playing at Sehome High School, won the first game 13-10 but dropped a shortened second game 4-1.
That shortened game ended in the fifth inning when the lights went out at the stadium a couple hours — and innings — before they were supposed to.
"So we have to take the loss because we played five full innings," Skagit Valley coach Shane Servoss said. "We had guys on the bases when the lights went out."
In the opener, Cardinals outfielder James Anderson went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Catcher Hibiki Ouchi was 2-for-2 with a double.
Cardinals pitcher Matt Dunaway got the save in a game where Skagit Valley scored six runs in the second inning to take a 7-1 lead.
The two teams play another doubleheader Sunday back at Sehome High School. First game is 11 a.m.
