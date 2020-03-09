SPOKANE — The Skagit Valley College baseball team scored 13 runs on eight hits and took advantage of four errors Sunday in a 13-3 win over Clackamas.
Brice Crider had a pair of hits and drove in three runs for the Cardinals, while Hibiki Ouchi had a pair of RBI on a pair of hits.
Kaden Kirshenbaum scored three times for Skagit Valley.
James Anderson also drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals (8-4).
Skagit Valley’s Trevor Cassell pitched five innings, allowing one earned run and striking out five.
The game was shortened to seven innings by the 10-run rule.
