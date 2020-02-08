BELLEVUE — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday against Everett — then bounced back in a big way on the road Saturday against Bellevue.
Daniel Santana turned in an efficient night from the field on his way to a game-high 21 points and the Cardinals beat the Bulldogs 86-56 to up their record to 8-1 in region play and 23-1 overall.
Santana was 7-of-10 from the field, including 3-for-3 from behind the arc. He was also 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region game.
Willie Thomas III had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Anthony Iglesia and Ajani Chappell each scored 13 points; Iglesia added four assists and Chappell had six rebounds and five assists. Daniel Sharpe added eight points for the Cardinals, who outrebounded Bellevue 38-29 and pestered the Bulldogs into 17 rebounds.
"I told our guys going in, 'This'll tell us a lot about ourselves after a heartbreaking loss ... do you feel sorry for yourselves or do you fight for it?'" Cardinals coach Carl Howell said. "Daniel was unbelievable, it was probably the best game of the year for him. Willie was really, really good as well.
“A.J. (Chappell) and DeMarcus (Hall-Scriven) played extremely well. I didn't think we played with the same kind of passion we (normally) had in that Everett game, it was nice to get that back in a big way."
Hall-Scriven had six points, four assists and three rebounds. Howell said starting guard Marquan Williams was unable to suit up because of injury and Cade Isakson was limited by injury.
Trevon Richmond led Bellevue (1-8, 2-21) with 16 points.
Skagit Valley will play at Peninsula on Wednesday.
—
Women's Basketball
Bellevue 71, Skagit Valley 55
BELLEVUE — Melissa Frein scored 18 points and Samantha Cox added 15 for Skagit Valley, but the Bulldogs outlasted the short-handed Cardinals to snap their three-game winning streak.
Frein had four rebounds to go with her game-high scoring total, and Cox added eight rebounds and two assists to accompany her sterling day from the free-throw line, where she went 9-for-9. It was a good day all-around at the stripe for Skagit Valley, which went 14-for-17 (82.4 percent).
Annaleis Reyes-Guzman hit two 3-pointers on her way to nine points for Skagit Valley (3-6, 9-12), which had only six players available. Mo Bumgay scored 16 points to lead Bellevue (7-2, 14-5), which had three players score in double digits.
"We're a little disappointed in our effort tonight," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "We felt we could have came a little more prepared. We need to learn that when you're playing one of the top teams in your league, you better come to play, especially on the road."
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.