MOUNT VERNON — Cameron Underwood’s last-second shot Wednesday stopped the Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team’s lengthy winning streak.
The Everett forward hit a putback shot in the game’s final seconds as the Trojans beat Skagit Valley 61-60 to halt the Cardinals’ season-long winning streak at 22 games.
Bobby Martin scored 19 points, Tyler Walker had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Everett outrebounded Skagit Valley 40-23 in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region matchup.
Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said the Cardinals (7-1 NWAC North, 22-1 overall) played a stellar defensive game, holding the Trojans to 61 points and 37% shooting, and pestering Everett into 17 turnovers.
The offense was a different story, he said — one he takes the blame for.
“It’s on me,” he said. “I didn’t have my normal energy on the bench. We didn’t have the intensity we normally have and were terrible offensively. ... We were atrocious offensively.”
Willie Thomas III led Skagit Valley with 20 points and added six rebounds. Daniel Santana scored 15 points and pulled down four rebounds.
Piol Makuei had 12 points and eight rebounds for Everett (6-2, 19-4), the second-place team in the region.
Skagit Valley will look to get back on track Saturday as the Cardinals play Bellevue on the road.
Women’s Basketball
Skagit Valley 65,
Everett 60
MOUNT VERNON — Anacortes graduate Melissa Frein’s 25-point, 11-rebound game helped boost the Cardinals to victory in a game in which they trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half.
The Cardinals had just six players available but got contributions across the board, including a 5-for-7 performance from beyond the 3-point line by Josie Bocci, who was second on the team with 15 points.
Samantha Cox added 10 points and five rebounds as the Cardinals erased a double-digit deficit for the NWAC North Region win.
“The 18 minutes, the girls just gutted it out. ... They’re showing a lot of grit, a lot of fight,” Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said.
Castle said the Cardinals switched their offensive attack at halftime, leading to more movement and better opportunities. They also got a boost from Frein, who blocked five shots.
“She’s our best player. Everyone in the league knows it. She gets doubled- and tripled-teamed, but she finds a way to deal with it,” Castle said.
The win is the third in a row for the Cardinals, who improve to 3-5 in the region and 9-11 overall.
