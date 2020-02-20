SHORELINE — Anjaylo Lloyd’s team-high 26 points led the Shoreline Community College men’s basketball team to a win Wednesday over Skagit Valley College. David Perkins added 17 points and 13 rebounds as Shoreline beat the Cardinals 83-72; Semir Kadiric added 13 points.
Skagit Valley guard Anthony Iglesia led all scorers with 32 points. He hit 11 of his 16 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 10 3-pointers. DeMarcus Hall-Scriven added 10 points and five rebounds for the Cardinals.
Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said he was pleased point guard Marquan Williams returned after missing several weeks because of an injury, but noted that starter Willie Thomas III missed the game due to illness.
“He brings so much toughness and energy that we need,” Howell said.
He said Thomas is expected back Saturday, when the Cardinals (24-3) face Edmonds on the road.
Shoreline 66,
Skagit Valley 49
SHORELINE — A flurry of late-game turnovers by Skagit Valley allowed Shoreline to turn a narrow lead into a double-digit win.
“We didn’t play up to our standards, we didn’t show up ready to play. We didn’t have a good practice Tuesday and it carried into the game. But tomorrow is another day,” Cardinals coach Deb Castle said.
Kimora Nicado scored 16 points to lead four Shoreline players in double-digit scoring.
Josie Bocci hit four 3-pointers for 12 points to lead Skagit Valley (9-15), and Emily Toycen had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Melissa Frein added 10 points for the Cardinals, who will play at Edmonds on Saturday.
