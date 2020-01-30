A balanced attack and tough defense — it was a combination that helped the Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team remain undefeated Wednesday night against Olympic in Bremerton.
Anthony Iglesia led five scorers in double digits with 16 points and the Cardinals held Olympic to 38% shooting in a 87-59 victory.
The win pushed Skagit Valley’s record to 21-0.
Igleisa hit three 3-pointers, and had six rebounds and four assists to accompany his scoring total. DeMarcus Hall-Scriven scored 11 points, and Wille Thomas III, Daniel Santana and Daniel Sharpe scored 10 points each for Skagit Valley.
Alex Dutranoy and Marquan Williams scored eight points each.
Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said solid defense led to a steady performance on the road.
“Defense travels. Good defense wins on the road,” he said “Most teams shoot better at home, so you expect to do well offensively (at home); defensively you should be good everywhere and that was the key tonight.”
Skagit Valley will host Peninsula at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s Basketball
Skagit Valley 56,
Olympic 44
BREMERTON — Melissa Frein had a double-double, Samantha Cox hit some key free throws and Josie Bocci came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers as the Cardinals won their second straight game.
Frein had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Cox went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and Bocci went 3-for-4 from long range. Annaleis Reyes-Guzman added six points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said the Cardinals tweaked their defense late, switching to a 2-3 zone to better blunt Olympic’s long-range attack.
“The girls moved better and found their shooters,” she said.
