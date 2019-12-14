MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team took care of business Saturday night against Elite Prep, winning 93-61.
It’s what you’d expect from the third-ranked team in the Northwest Athletic Conference coaches poll that has a mark of 8-0.
“It was a good win,” Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. “You always worry about games after finals week. But they played well.”
The Cardinals got 19 points from William Thomas III and 18 from Anthony Iglesia. Marquan Williams tallied 14, Cade Isakson went for 12 and Caleb Sheldon had 10.
Skagit Valley’s defense put the clamps on Elite Prep, holding it to 29% shooting while forcing 20 turnovers.
“Our defense was the key,” Howell said. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well tonight, but our defense was the difference.”
WOMEN Chemeketa 64, Skagit Valley 54
MOUNT VERNON — Chemeketa got the best of Skagit Valley at the NWAC Crossover Tournament, as the Cardinals struggled from the field, shooting 23-for-68 (34%).
“It came down to the end, and we just ran out of gas and they went ahead,” Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said.
The score at the half was 31-26 Chemeketa.
Skagit Valley kept within striking distance of the Storm for the majority of the game, however, the Cardinals were unable to take the lead as the Storm found breathing room late.
The Cardinals were led by McKenzie Yost, who finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Samantha Cox chipped in 10 points.
Castle said she was encouraged by much of what she saw, including the play of sophomores such as Yost and Cox.
The Cardinals (3-4) host Highline at 1 p.m. Sunday in their third game in the crossover tournament.
