EVERETT — It was the Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team’s undefeated season against Everett’s lengthy winning streak.
When the final buzzer sounded Wednesday, it was the Cardinals who had come out on top.
Marquan Williams scored 18 points, Willie Thomas III added 15 points and the Cardinals kept their undefeated season alive with a 69-64 win over the Trojans. The road win snapped Everett’s 27-game Northwest Athletic Conference North Region winning streak.
The game wasn’t the best offensive outing for the Cardinals, who shot 23% from the 3-point line and 64% from the free-throw line. But their defense and toughness carried them across the finish line.
“We managed to tough it out like we’ve been doing,” Cardinals coach Carl Howell said. “Our quickness and pressure wore them down as the game went on.”
He said the Cardinals (1-0 NWAC North Region, 16-0 overall) got stellar defensive efforts from Williams and Anthony Iglesia, who held Everett guard Bobby Martin scoreless. He said Daniel Santana added a key 3-pointer late in the game to help secure the win for Skagit Valley.
“We missed some free throws down the stretch. But we’re tough and we’re quick and we managed to make enough plays,” he said. “Daniel ... hit a big 3.”
Santana scored 10 points.
Elijah Seybold led Everett with 19 points.
Women’s Basketball
Everett 64,
Skagit Valley 55
EVERETT — Morgan Marshall and Kelsey Mellick led Everett with 19 points each for the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region win.
Skagit Valley’s Melissa Frein was 7-of-13 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line as she led the Cardinals in scoring with 21 points.
Emily Toycen and Nakiya Edwards chipped in with nine points apiece; Samantha Cox added five points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
