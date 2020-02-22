EDMONDS — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team jumped out to an early lead over Edmonds and then held on for the Northwest Athletic Conference win, 74-70, on Saturday.
"They played great," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "They came out with energy, heart and showed up ready to play... It was a great team performance."
Skagit Valley came out firing in the game, assuming control while jumping out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Cardinals led 37-31 at the half.
The Cardinals (3-5 North, 9-15) survived a furious rally by the Tritons in the fourth quarter before securing the victory.
Samantha Cox led the Cardinals in scoring with 19 points while Annaleis Reyes-Guzman scored 15 and Melissa Frein chipped in 14. The trio also pulled down eight rebounds apiece.
"Samantha had an excellent game," Castle said. "She was upset with how she'd played on Wednesday. She came out and looked to score and rebound."
Cox, Reyes-Guzman, and Josie Bocci also impressed the coach with their ability to handle the Tritons’ pressure.
"All game long, all season long, teams have pressured us full court," Castle said. "They have really done a great job learning when to keep the ball and when to get rid of it.
"We played zone all night long, switching it up at times and that really helped us."
Edmonds is 6-7, 9-17.
—
Men’s Basketball
Edmonds Tritons 94,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 88
EDMONDS — The Cardinals got 33 points from Willie Thomas III and 19 from Daniel Santana but it wasn't enough as the Tritons came out on top in the Northwest Athletic Conference game.
After winning its first 22 games, Skagit Valley (9-4, 24-4) has lost two straight and four of its last six games in North Division play.
"We are just having a hard time guarding people right now," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "Over the last two games, our opponents have shot over 56% from the floor while before, the opposition was shooting 37%."
Edmonds outrebounded the Cardinals 35-25. The Tritons were 15-for-18 (83%) from the free throw line while the Cardinals were 21-for-31 (68%).
"We've lost our defensive focus the last couple of games," the coach said.
Edmonds is 8-5, 16-11.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.