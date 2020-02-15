MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team got back to its winning ways Saturday night against Whatcom.
Anthony Iglesia hit five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points, Daniel Sharpe scored 17 points and the Cardinals beat Whatcom 77-69 to bounce back from a Wednesday loss to Peninsula.
Iglesia was 5-of-11 from beyond the arc and added four assists for Skagit Valley (24-2). Sharpe was 7-of-10 from the floor and added seven rebounds, and Ajanai Chappell scored 10 points. Daniel Santana had nine points, five assists and five rebounds.
Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said the Cardinals continue to be limited by injury. Point guard Marquan Williams was unavailable for the game against Whatcom.
“We’ve got to get healthy,” Howell said.
He said Sharpe, Chappell and DeMarcus Hall-Scriven (seven points, 13 rebounds) played well to help the Cardinals grind out the victory.
“They were tremendous. We had three guys who have been reserves really answer the bell,” he said.
Alex Coleman led Whatcom with 19 points and Andrew Anderson scored 14. Former Anacortes High School standout Tyler Blouin came off the bench for eight points and five rebounds in 18 minutes of play.
Women’s Basketball
Whatcom 100,
Skagit Valley 69
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals’ Emily Toycen posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and added four blocks as well.
Toycen shot 10-of-13 from the field for a Skagit Valley team playing with six players.
“She had a great game. Her grandparents were here from Ellensburg, so I think it gave her some inspiration. She played really well tonight,” Cardinals coach Deb Castle said.
Melissa Frein had 15 points and five rebounds for he Cardinals, while Samantha Cox added 13 points and nine rebounds. Annaleis Reyes-Guzman hit five of her eight free-throw tries on her way to a 10-point total.
“We were fighters from the tipoff to the last click of the clock. We never gave up and gave it everything we can. I couldn’t be prouder,” Castle said.
Madison Chisman led Whatcom with 29 points.
