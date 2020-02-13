PORT ANGELES — It took a couple of late free throws and a scoring outburst by one of its top players, but the Peninsula College men’s basketball team held off Skagit Valley on Wednesday 74-73.
Nate DeSpain hit the game-winning free throws and Davien Harris-Williams scored 32 points as the Pirates downed the short-handed Cardinals to give Skagit Valley just its second loss of the season.
Harris-Williams hit six 3-pointers.
DeSpain scored 15 points and hit two free throws to give Peninsula (7-3 NWAC North Region, 17-5 overall) the late lead.
Malik Moore added 10 points.
Skagit Valley was playing without starting point guard Marquan Williams. Anthony Iglesia went 7-of-12 on his way to a team-high 21 points, and Willie Thomas III added 18 points and six rebounds.
Daniel Santana tallied 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (8-2, 23-2), who came into the game ranked No. 1 in the Northwest Athletic Conference in the most recent coaches’ poll.
Cardinals coach Carl Howell said Williams was out due to injury and Cade Isakson was limited.
“When we’re healthy, we’re probably the best team in the NWAC,” he said. “We need to get healthy.”
Women’s Basketball
Peninsula 83,
Skagit Valley 62
PORT ANGELES — Peninsula’s Leilani Padilla scored 17 points and the Pirates downed the Cardinals.
Melissa Frein scored 23 points to lead Skagit Valley, Samantha Cox scored 14 points, and coach Deb Castle said she was proud of how the team bounced back after a poor performance against Bellevue in the previous game.
“The attitude was up, the effort was up. We weren’t proud of ourselves after the Bellevue game and wanted to come out, play hard and stay together,” she said.
Castle said one reason for the improved play Wednesday was a hard-fought game by Brooklyn Johnson, who joined the team late in the season but turned in a fierce performance.
Johnson had four points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist for the Cardinals (3-7 NWAC North, 9-13 overall).
“She had her best game for us,” Castle said.
