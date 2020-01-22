MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team is still on a roll.
Anthony Iglesia scored 22 points to lead four players in double-digit scoring Wednesday and the Cardinals beat Shoreline 86-69 to remain undefeated on the season.
Igleisa hit four 3-pointers on his way to his team-high total, while Willie Thomas III scored 16 points to accompany 14 rebounds. Daniel Santana and Marquan Williams scored 12 points each, and Williams added 10 assists.
Cardinals coach Carl Howell said the defensive effort was effective, with Skagit Valley holding Shoreline to 38% from the field and pestering them into 22 turnovers.
“Defensively, we were good,” he said.
They were good at the free-throw line, too; the Cardinals shot 13-of-13 from the charity stripe, led by Igleisa’s 6-for-6 effort.
Anjaylo Lloyd scored 31 points to lead Shoreline.
Next up, the 19-0 Cardinals will host Edmonds at 7 p.m. Saturday. Edmonds is second in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region standings behind Skagit Valley.
Women’s Basketball
Shoreline 66,
Skagit Valley 59
MOUNT VERNON — Shoreline nipped Skagit Valley despite a 20-point, seven-rebound performance by Melissa Frein.
Frein added three blocks for the Cardinals, who got 11 points and seven rebounds from Brooklyn Johnson, eight points and 10 rebounds from Samantha Cox and eight points from Annaleis Reyes-Guzman.
Elasjanae Burns came off the bench for a 19-point, 13-rebound performance for Shoreline.
