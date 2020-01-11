MOUNT VERNON — Willie Thomas III turned in a big game Saturday as the Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team got past Bellevue.
The Cardinal big man scored 32 points and pulled down nine rebounds, both game-highs, as Skagit Valley beat the Bulldogs 81-75. He also blocked two shots.
“Willie was really good. He always plays with so much energy but he really attacked the rim. He’s always active, he just got more opportunities with the way they guarded other people,” Cardinals coach Carl Howell said.
Marquan Williams scored 15 points and handed out four assists for the Cardinals, who improved to 2-0 in the NWAC North Region and 17-0 overall. Daniel Santana added nine points.
Bellevue is 0-2, 1-15.
Women’s Basketball
Bellevue 63, Skagit Valley 42
MOUNT VERNON — Melissa Frein notched a double-double but the Cardinals, who had only six players for the contest, couldn’t overcome the Bulldogs in the NWAC North Region contest.
Frein had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Annalies Reis-Guzman had 11 points and seven rebounds. Samantha Cox had 11 points, five steals and four rebounds for the Cardinals (0-2, 6-8).
Rokki Brown led Bellevue (1-1, 8-4) with 11 points.
“We played a really good first half ... played some great defense. At halftime we were right in the game. About four minutes into the second half, we got tired and ran out of gas,” Cardinals coach Deb Castle. “But the girls played hard.”
