BELLINGHAM — A road game against Whatcom did nothing Saturday to slow down the undefeated Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team.
Daniel Santana scored 20 points, Anthony Iglesia scored 18 and the top-ranked Cardinals shot almost 60 percent from the field for a 105-47 win to improve to 18-0 overall and 3-0 in the NWAC North.
“We played well. We guarded well. I thought our defense was outstanding; we held them to 27 percent shooting and turned them over 25 times,” Cardinals coach Carl Howell said.
Seven Cardinals scored in double digits as the team shot 59 percent from the field. In addition to Santana and Iglesia, the team got 13 points from Willie Thomas III, 12 from Ajani Chappell, 12 from Daniel Sharpe and 11 each from DeMarcus Hall-Scriven and Alex Dutranoy. The Cardinals outrebounded Whatcom 49-24, led by Thomas’ nine.
Marcus Montag led Whatcom (0-3, 3-12) with 13 points.
Skagit Valley’s home game against Peninsula that was snowed out last week will be played Feb. 1.
Women’s Basketball
Whatcom 85, Skagit Valley 64
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes graduate Melissa Frein had 29 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals in the NWAC North game.
“Mel had a great game ... She’s been battling an injury and she’s starting to feel better; with that will come more minutes. We’ve had to limit her minutes,” Cardinals coach Deb Castle said. “(She) had rebounds, blocked shots. It was definitely one of her best games of the year.”
Castle said Emily Toycen did a good job getting Frein the ball with lob plays and high-lows; she also said Brooklyn Johnson and Annaleis Reis-Guzman, who both recently joined the team, are doing well to get up to speed.
Samantha Cox had eight points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (0-3, 6-9).
Madison Chisman led Whatcom (2-1, 11-7) with 26 points.
Skagit Valley will host Peninsula at 2 p.m. Monday. It’s the makeup of a snowed-out game from last week.
