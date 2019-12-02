MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team finished its weekend with its unblemished record intact and a three-game sweep of its opponents in its home Turkey Tournament.
Skagit Valley’s Marquan Williams and Willie Thomas III tied for a game-high 24 points, Williams added eight assists, and Thomas grabbed seven rebounds as the Cardinals beat Grays Harbor 86-71 on Sunday night.
“Those two guys really stepped up,” Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.
Howell said his team took a while to get going, but after the sluggish start Skagit Valley led 49-37 at halftime.
He said the Chokers played well.
“I thought Grays Harbor did a great job,” he said.
Anthony Iglesia also reached double-digit scoring for the Cardinals with 10 points.
Skagit Valley forced 18 Chokers turnovers, including 10 steals.
Zachary Marrotte led Grays Harbor with a team-high 19 points. Daylon Ramsey added 12 points.
Grays Harbor outrebounded the Cardinals 28-23, but Skagit Valley shot just under 45% from the field, including eight 3s. The Chokers shot just over 42%.
The Cardinals (5-0) host Northwest Indian College on Wednesday.
