MOUNT VERNON — Before the season kicked off Saturday, players for the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team vowed to share the ball.
When it came time for their season opener, did they ever.
Seven Cardinals scored in double digits as Skagit Valley zoomed past Handle It Prep 121-60 in the first game for new head coach Carl Howell.
Anthony Iglesia led the Cardinals with 23 points, Willie Thomas III scored 19 and Marquan Williams scored 17. Caleb Sheldon and Daniel Sharpe scored 12 each, DeMarcus Hall-Scriven had 12 and A.J. Chappell added 10.
"We really played hard and competed. We were unselfish. We had 29 assists on 40 field goals, which is outstanding," Howell said.
Howell, who played for Skagit Valley in the 1980s, said it was great to be home.
"It's always great to come back to your alma mater and have the opportunity to coach and have a game like this as your first game ... It's a special feeling," he said.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley 50,
South Puget Sound 40
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals (2-0) followed up their season-opening win against Green River on Friday with a successful debut at home behind double-doubles from McKenzie Yost and Melissa Frein.
"We have a lot of fight in us for not having a lot of girls on the team. They stick together, play for each other and have a lot of grit," Cardinals coach Deb Castle said.
Castle said a different defense helped fuel the second win in a row.
"We played man-to-man, which won't be one of our main defenses, but we matched up well," she said.
Yost had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Frein had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sedro-Woolley graduate Samantha Cox went 6-of-8 at the free-throw line and scored 12 points. She also had four assists.
"Sam had a great game, she came up big for us," Castle said.
