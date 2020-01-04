LAKEWOOD — The third-ranked Skagit Valley College men's basketball team elevated its record to 15-0 Saturday with an 85-62 win over Pierce.
Anthony Iglesia hit three 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 17 points, Willie Thomas III scored 16 points and Marquan Williams added 15 for the Cardinals. Iglesia had seven assists. Daniel Santana added 13 points and six rebounds for Skagit Valley, which shot better than 50 percent from the field and hit 11 of its 20 3-point attempts.
Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said it was far from the Cardinals' best effort this season.
"I've never had a team turn a ball over 22 times in a game. We average about 10 a game ... we just weren't sharp tonight," he said. "We didn't play very well. We played hard ... every 50-50 ball, we got, we took five or six charges, we outrebounded them. We just didn't execute very well."
Radius Adams came off the bench to lead Pierce (5-9) with 18 points.
—
Women's Basketball
Douglas Royals 58,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 54
MOUNT VERNON — McKenzie Yost had a 16-point, seven-rebound night for the Cardinals, but the Royals got past them late.
"It was a great game," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "This team is continuing to improve."
Emily Toycen scored 11 points for Skagit Valley, and Melissa Frein and Samantha Cox scored 10 each.
"Four of our five starters scored in double figures," Castle said, "and that's what we want. We want everyone to shoot and to score...
"It was Annaleis Reyes' first game," Castle said, "and she came in the game and gave us a much needed second reserve off the bench."
Hailey Van Roekel and Sydney Fraess scored 12 each for Douglas.
