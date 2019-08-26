MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men’s soccer team dropped a nonconference game 1-0 Monday at home against Blue Mountain.

The Timberwolves’ Francisco Chavez scored in the 63rd minute on an assist from Melchor Olivera.

Victor Perez and Shuya Higashida split time in goal for the Cardinals and combined for six saves.

Skagit Valley had a total of 13 shots.

The Cardinals are 1-1-1.

More from this section

Load comments