AUBURN — Not even illness could stop the Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team from remaining unbeaten Sunday against Green River.
Marquan Williams scored a game-high 20 points, Cade Isakson added 15 points, and the Cardinals beat the flu bug and the Gators 74-67 to improve to 7-0.
“I was really proud of them,” Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. “We battled the flu all week.”
Howell said defense was the key to the win for the Cardinals. Skagit Valley held the Gators to 34% shooting.
“Our defense was tremendous,” he said.
All five Skagit Valley starters reached double-digit scoring, with Willie Thomas III scoring 14 points, and Anthony Iglesia and Daniel Santana each scoring 11 points.
Howell said the game was a good test against a team that will likely be in the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.
“That was a good game this early in the season,” he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.