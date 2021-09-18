Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
First-year Skagit Valley College men's soccer coach Jordan Carver helmed his team to the first win of the season — and first of his career as Cardinals coach — Friday against South Puget Sound.
Sergio Garduno scored twice and two goalkeepers combined for the shutout as the Cardinals won 3-0.
Garduno scored in the fifth and 40th minutes on assists from Tobie Smith and Paris Ruiz. Manny Segura added a goal in the 18th minute off a free kick.
Massaya Nitta and Christopher Kerr each spent one half in goal for the Cardinals (1-0-2).
It's the team's first year under Carver, who previously earned Coach of the Year honors and a national title as head coach at Iowa Western Community College. Most recently he was an assistant at Salt Lake Community College.
