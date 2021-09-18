Cardinal

First-year Skagit Valley College men's soccer coach Jordan Carver helmed his team to the first win of the season — and first of his career as Cardinals coach — Friday against South Puget Sound.

Sergio Garduno scored twice and two goalkeepers combined for the shutout as the Cardinals won 3-0.

Garduno scored in the fifth and 40th minutes on assists from Tobie Smith and Paris Ruiz. Manny Segura added a goal in the 18th minute off a free kick.

Massaya Nitta and Christopher Kerr each spent one half in goal for the Cardinals (1-0-2).

It's the team's first year under Carver, who previously earned Coach of the Year honors and a national title as  head coach at Iowa Western Community College. Most recently he was an assistant at Salt Lake Community College.

— Reporter Trevor Pyle: 360-416-2156, tpyle@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/bytrevorpyle

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.