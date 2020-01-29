MOUNT VERNON — Joe Amaral is the new head volleyball coach at Skagit Valley College.
A former high school star in California and player at Western Washington University, Amaral also served as the head coach at Squalicum High School since 2015.
As a player, he helped his high school team to a fifth-place national ranking and Western Washington to a fifth-place finish among Division II club teams. He still plays competitively in men’s open competition.
“I am very excited and honored to be leading Skagit Valley’s volleyball program,” Amaral said in a news release.
Amaral has coached with the Skagit Island Volleyball Academy (SIVA), where the U15 team earned a No. 1 ranking for the Puget Sound Region. He’s coached at multiple player-development camps.
Amaral takes over for Zach Calles.
Lauryn Halley and Kiana Calles will be assistant coaches for the Cardinals.
Cardinals recognized
The still undefeated Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team earned recognition from a pair of sources this week.
The Cardinals (20-0) landed on top of the Northwest Athletic Conference coaches’ poll. It was the second straight poll with the Cardinals in the No. 1 spot.
Additionally, the website HoopDirt.com recognized Cardinals head coach Carl Howell as the national junior-college coach of the week.
