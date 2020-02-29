BELLINGHAM — The pitchers proved tough Saturday for the Skagit Valley College baseball team.

Dominic Miller struck out eight batters in six innings as the Cardinals beat the University of Calgary 4-1 in one game of a doubleheader; in the other, Skagit Valley won 8-1.

Cardinals head coach Shane Servoss said it was an important step as the team prepares for road games next weekend at top-ranked Spokane.

“The pitchers threw really well today. They attacked. They made a big step, a big improvement,” he said.

The Cardinals are scheduled to face Calgary in another doubleheader Sunday, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Sehome High School.

