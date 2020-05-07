Several Skagit Valley College athletes have announced their commitments to play at four-year colleges.
Dominic Miller and Logan Ho will play baseball at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, and teammate Cameron Bogard will play at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho.
Ho was listed as a first baseman/outfielder for the Cardinals, Bogard an infielder and Miller a right-handed pitcher.
The Cardinals played only a dozen games in a promising season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other commitments, Skagit Valley's Edgar Ramirez will play soccer at Montana State Billings and Christian Gordon will play soccer at Saint Martin's University.
Ramirez had four goals and five assists in 19 matches for the Cardinals last fall. Gordon, a sophomore defender, started all 19 games for Skagit Valley, which went 9-8-2.
