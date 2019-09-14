MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men’s soccer team battled back from an early deficit Saturday afternoon against Shoreline.
After David Enow scored the first goal of the game for Shoreline, the Cardinals answered with goals by Caleb Hoyt, Jorge Ramirez and Diego Gomez for the 3-1 victory in the Northwest Athletic Conference contest.
Edgar Ramirez assisted on two of the goals; Erick Santillan had another.
The Cardinals (3-3-1 overall) raised their North Region record to 1-2. Shoreline is 0-3.
Volleyball Mount Hood 3, Skagit Valley 0
SPOKANE — Mount Hood downed the Cardinals in the Spokane Crossover 25-19, 26-24, 25-18.
