OREGON CITY, Ore. — The third-ranked Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team kept its perfect record intact Saturday, doing so with an increasingly injury-riddled lineup.
Anthony Iglesia scored 19 points, Daniel Sharpe had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Marquan Williams collected nine points and nine assists as the Cardinals routed Centralia 95-53 in a first-round game of the CCC Holiday Showcase.
The Cardinals (12-0) face Linn-Benton (6-5) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Sunday. Linn-Benton defeated Walla Walla 87-78 on Saturday.
“I’m really happy with the results with three starters really banged up,” Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.
Injuries limited Willie Thomas III to seven minutes and Williams to 19 minutes. Daniel Santana, who scored 14 points, left the game injured with about 10 minutes remaining, and Howell was unsure of the player’s status for the semifinals.
“But our guys continue to step up,” Howell said.
Skagit Valley, which outscored Centralia 56-28 in the second half, limited its opponent to 40 percent shooting and forced 24 turnovers.
“We’re extremely quick and put a lot of pressure on the ball and we like to press,” Howell said. “We’ve been able to prevent teams from running their offense. When we get turnovers, blocks, steals, we just feed off that.”
Ajani Chappell scored 12 points and Cade Isakson added nine for the Cardinals.
Centralia is 3-8.
—
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley 69,
Skagit Stars 45
MOUNT VERNON — When their scheduled opponent had to pull out, Skagit Valley needed a new one.
The Cardinals found one — with some especially familiar faces on the court.
McKenzie Yost had 16 points and 20 rebounds and Melissa Frein had 16 points and 16 rebounds as the Cardinals beat the Stars, a pickup team stocked with former Skagit County prep standouts.
The game was part of the Skagit Valley College Holiday Tournament, which will continue with a game between Skagit and South Puget Sound at 7 p.m. Sunday.
"We were a little rusty coming off a 10-day break. We might have had a lot of Christmas cookies in us," Cardinals coach Deb Castle said. "The first quarter was a little ugly but we came out stronger after that."
Castle said the Grays Harbor team the Cardinals were originally scheduled to face had to pull out. Instead, the Cardinals were pitted against a Stars team that included former Burlington-Edison standout Edie Breckenridge, who had 13 points and five assists; former Burlington-Edison and Skagit Valley College standout Sydney Brown, who hit three 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 14 points; and former Cardinal player Taylor Graham, who pulled down eight rebounds. The team also included current Olympic College assistant coach Alyson Chandler, who had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Samantha Cox had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals (5-5). Nakiya Edwards added 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
