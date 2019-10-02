BELLEVUE — Zaiah Luna-Calvin had 13 kills Wednesday as the Bellevue College volleyball team downed Skagit Valley College 3-0.
Kelsie Otter added seven digs and Kyla Bonsen had 17 assists as the Bulldogs won 25-19, 25-17, 25-20.
Emilie King had seven kills for the Cardinals, while Allison Chase had nine kills.
Men’s Soccer
Peninsula 2, Skagit Valley 1
MOUNT VERNON — Hidenobu Inoue scored two goals as the Pirates overcame an early 1-0 deficit against the Cardinals.
Carlos Padilla Solis scored a goal in the 12th minute for the Cardinals off Edgar Ramirez’s assist.
Women’s Soccer
Peninsula 2, Skagit Valley 1
MOUNT VERNON — Kadesha Webster scored early for the Cardinals off an Amber Elliano assist, but Peninsula answered.
Carissa Miller and Breanna Kuni scored for the Pirates; Kayla Alcott provided both assists.
