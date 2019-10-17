MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College women’s soccer team came up a goal short Wednesday afternoon at home against visiting Whatcom Community College in a Northwest Athletic Conference North Region match.
The Orcas came away with the 1-0 victory.
Despite playing into a headwind, the Orcas managed to score midway through the first half.
With the wind at their backs in the second half, the Cardinals failed to capitalize.
The goal differential could have been worse if not for several saves by Skagit Valley goalkeeper Miranda Rodriguez. Rodriguez managed to punch two Whatcom shots over the crossbar and made a diving sprawl to stop another.
Skagit Valley’s Julia Lagasca sent a free kick from about 25 yards out careening off Whatcom’s crossbar late in the second half. The Cardinals couldn’t convert on the shot’s ricochet.
The Cardinals are 5-5-1 in the region and 6-7-1 overall.
Men’s Soccer
Whatcom 1, Skagit Valley 0
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley coach Joe Spencer said the Cardinals started strong but couldn’t get a shot in the net on a rainy afternoon.
“We came out really well and outplayed them in the first half,” he said. “We gave up an unlucky goal. In the second half, the weather hit. Things got sloppy and we had a tough time moving things forward.”
Volleyball
Skagit Valley 3, Edmonds 0
MOUNT VERNON — Emilie King had nine kills and 20 digs as the Cardinals swept Edmonds 25-19, 25-12, 25-16.
Brooklynn Johnson provided 33 assists and Taylor Lamb had 10 kills in the win.
