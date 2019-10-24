MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College women’s soccer team used a shutout Wednesday to improve its potential playoff chances.
Mackenzie Carnell and Morgan Jones both scored during a 2-0 shutout against Shoreline as the Cardinals moved into a tie with Everett for third place in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region.
The top three teams in the region advance to the postseason; with two games remaining, the Cardinals host a crucial game against Everett at noon on Saturday.
Amber Elliano assisted Carnell’s goal. Jones scored on a penalty kick for the Cardinals (6-6-1 region, 7-8-1 overall).
Men’s Soccer
Skagit Valley 3,
Shoreline 1
MOUNT VERNON — Three goals by three players led to a win for the Cardinals.
Erick Santillan, Diego Gomez and Isaac Andrade each had a goal and an assist as the Cardinals warded off Shoreline.
The Cardinals were up 3-0 late; David Enow’s goal for Shoreline squelched the shutout, but Skagit Valley improved to 6-6-1 in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s North Region and 8-7-2 overall.
Volleyball
Olympic 3,
Skagit Valley 2
BREMERTON — Olympic protected its home gym Wednesday against a hard-charging Skagit Valley squad.
Olympic’s Katie Love had 19 kills and Leah Kunz added 15 kills as the Rangers beat the Cardinals 25-19, 24-26, 26-24, 16-25, 15-11 in a matchup of Northwest Athletic Conference teams.
Emilie King’s 23 kills for Skagit Valley led all players. Brooklynn Johnson had 35 assists and Taylor Lamb had 16 digs.
