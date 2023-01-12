logo

EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team opened Northwest Athletic Conference North Division play with a lopsided victory Wednesday night as the Cardinals crushed Everett 69-28.

"We have been working on our defense and it paid off in this game," said Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle. "We want to use our speed more in the backcourt and get steals and lay-ins."


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.