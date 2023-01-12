EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team opened Northwest Athletic Conference North Division play with a lopsided victory Wednesday night as the Cardinals crushed Everett 69-28.
"We have been working on our defense and it paid off in this game," said Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle. "We want to use our speed more in the backcourt and get steals and lay-ins."
The Cardinals did just that as they ended the game with 17 steals.
"The girls were fired up to start league play and they showed it," said Castle, whose team led 41-9 at halftime. "... Balanced scoring makes it hard for teams to decide who to guard. We want to be a balanced team."
Skagit's Liv Tjoelker finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six steals. Kailyn Allison scored 14 points, Sarah Cook added 13 and Nakeah McCrory came off the bench to grab five rebounds.
The Cardinals are 8-7 overall. Everett is 3-8.
Men's Basketball
Everett Trojans 77,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 73
EVERETT — The Northwest Athletic Conference North Division opener went down to the wire.
With 15 seconds remaining, Everett snapped a 73-73 tie with a layup. After a missed 3-pointer by the Cardinals, the Trojans added two free throws in the final 3 seconds for the final margin.
"I thought we really competed hard defensively, but we fouled too much," said Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell. "We talked about shutting them down from three (behind the 3-point arc) and we did a great job but fouled too much on drives and gave up offensive rebounds."
The Cardinals held the NWAC’s best 3-point shooting team to 1-for-17 shooting from behind the arc. Everett countered that by going 26-of-34 from the foul line.
Hodges Flemming's 18 points led Skagit Valley. Omari Maulana chipped in 11 points, all in the last 10 minutes of the game. Damani Green had 10 points and Josiah Miller grabbed 12 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.