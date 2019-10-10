EVERETT — Three goals Wednesday by the Skagit Valley College women’s soccer team proved too much for Everett to handle.
Julia Lagasca, Amber Elliano and Mackenize Carnell scored to boost the Cardinals to a 3-1 victory. Elliano also had an assist.
Cassidy Gamble scored Everett’s lone goal.
Miranda Rodriguez made three saves in goal for the Cardinals.
Men’s Soccer
Skagit Valley 3, Everett 2
EVERETT — Owen Morrison scored a crucial goal late as the Cardinals earned the road win.
Skagit Valley went up 2-0 on two goals by Diego Gomaz, then saw the lead disappear as Everett scored two goals of its own before the first half ended.
Skagit Valley answered with a goal by Morrison in the 46th minute; Carlos Padilla Solis assisted.
Amador Quiroga made eight saves in goal for the Cardinals.
Volleyball
Shoreline 3, Skagit Valley 0
MOUNT VERNON — Brooklynn Johnson had 15 assists for the Cardinals and Taylor Lamb had 12 kills and 12 digs, but Shoreline swept Skagit Valley 25-15, 25-21, 25-20.
